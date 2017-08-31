Marvin Lewis says Vontaze Burfict is a changed man, disagrees with suspension

Vontaze Burfict's latest suspension for a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman seems like par for the course for the embattled linebacker, just going off his reel of dirty hits and cheap shots. However, according to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Burfict's suspension was undeserved -- and he's already a changed player. So much so, in fact, that he's become afraid to tackle.

According to Lewis, after a missed tackle on the Buccaneers' Mike Evans in Week 1 of the preseason, Burfict came to Lewis and said that he was afraid of making the hit due to the risk of drawing a penalty.

"He said 'Coach, I just didn't want to hit Mike Evans, I was afraid of getting a penalty,'" Lewis said, per ESPN. "And I just said, 'Wrap up, use your arms, keep your head out of it.'"

This could easily backfire, because the counter argument is that if a linebacker doesn't know how to tackle without drawing flags, then maybe there's something wrong with his core mechanics. Burfict's antics were most prevalent (and arguably came to a head) in the best-worst wild-card game of all time against the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2015 season. Burfict's attempt to decapitate a defenseless Antonio Brown led to a costly penalty that all but cost the Bengals the game -- and the Bengals linebacker three game checks.

it's just notable example of dirty player from one of the most penalized and fined players in NFL history. Here's the play that led to Burfict's most recent suspension.

Don't think Vontaze Burfict hit is dirty in "traditional" sense but clearly a violation of new NFL rule making receivers defenseless. pic.twitter.com/dWnZ17qwCz — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 28, 2017

And here's a great breakdown from our own Will Brinson on why the NFL made an example out of Burfict, in regard to its new rule on defenseless receivers.

SB Nation ran an article Wednesday of Burfict's full disciplinary history with the NFL. He has repeatedly gotten fined by the league for questionable tactics, including shots to the groin, ankle twisting and head hunting. He was initially suspended five games for his hit on Sherman, but ultimately "won" his appeal to get it reduced to three. Notably, Burfict wasn't flagged for the hit during the game, but was retroactively given the suspension.

Burfict seems to suffer from Brandon Meriweather syndrome, where he's incapable of just tackling someone. It got so bad for Meriweather that pockets of fans celebrated Meriweather's concussion (in a league that hates concussions more than anything) when he tried to spear Eddie Lacy. Burfict has received similar treatment from fans, and even if he is changing his style as Lewis claims, he still has a long history that he has to undo in the process.