The Cleveland Browns saw one of their best players exit the field during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Pittsburgh's first offensive drive, Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham exited the game after sustaining a left knee injury. He is questionable to return.

Graham appeared to get tangled up with a Steelers offensive lineman before he fell to the ground. He quickly received attention from Cleveland's medical staff before walking off the field under his own power. He then went to the blue medical tent before walking into the locker room.

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Graham has been enjoying a stellar season so far. He entered the game with 4.0 sacks, including at least one sack in each of the Browns' first three games. During Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers, Graham filled the stat sheet with 2.0 sacks and seven tackles (three for loss).

Graham, 23, enjoyed a standout college career at Michigan from 2022-24. In 2023, he played a key role in Michigan's first national championship win since 1997. On Thursday night, his former college teammate, Steelers wideout Roman Wilson, capped off Pittsburgh's first drive with a touchdown run.