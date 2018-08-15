Mason Rudolph had to throw a flat football vs. Eagles, calls situation 'kind of a freak deal'

Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph had an efficient preseason debut against the Eagles last week, going 7 of 12 for 101 yards and no turnovers. And those numbers might have been slightly better if the third-round pick wasn't throwing a deflated football on one of the plays.

Shortly after the game, WIP sideline reporter Howard Eskin tweeted, "During #Eagles #steelers pre season game there was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated. The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow."

The NFL wasted little time responding, probably because it's hard to imagine the Steelers would be cheating to win a meaningless preseason game, or that deflating footballs is actually helpful.

"All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed," NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said in a statement. "In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play and will be sent back to Wilson for review."

Rudolph later confirmed to reporters that throwing a flat football was in no way beneficial.

"It would not have been an advantage," he said over the weekend, before adding that some details to what it was like to play with a deflated football. "Kind of a freak deal. I threw the ball down the sideline on a go route. It was like one of those footballs in your grandfather's garage that sits for two years and is completely flat. Bad deal."

This wasn't the first time the Steelers were involved in something much less sinister than the Deflategate melodrama that resulted in Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season. Back in Dec. 2016, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Giants reported the Steelers to the league for allegedly deflating footballs during a regular-season game. But unlike Brady and the Patriots, there was no drawn-out investigation because following Glazer's report, the league promptly issued this statement:

"The officiating game ball procedures were followed and there were no chain of command issues. All footballs were in compliance and no formal complaint was filed by the Giants with our office."

Looking ahead to the Steelers' Week 2 preseason game against the Packers, Rudolph has more important things on his mind than properly inflated footballs.

"You're always looking for your first touchdown," he said. "That's one of the goals, but just to operate the offense well. We'll have a new game plan. It's a new week. Get to watch Green Bay. We'll get to a new venue and execute the game plan and do it at a high level with my friends and teammates. It will be fun."