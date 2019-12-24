Mason Rudolph placed on IR by Steelers, clears path for Devlin Hodges to start in Week 17
Mason Rudolph's season is now officially over
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they've placed former first-round quarterback Mason Rudolph on injured reserve, ending his season. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh has filled the open roster spot by activating center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad.
Rudolph landing on IR is merely a formality for the Steelers as his left shoulder injury was reportedly expected to keep him out not only for the regular-season finale against Baltimore but for multiple weeks. He suffered the injury after coming in for a struggling Devlin Hodges in the first half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Rudolph was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter, but was playing well prior to the injury. He completed 14 of his 20 throws for 129 yards and a touchdown.
That was Rudolph's first taste of game action since he was benched in favor of Hodges back in Week 12. Because of Hodges' recent struggles, throwing six interceptions in his previous two games, that was the motivation for head coach Mike Tomlin to initially make the in-game switch in Week 16. Had Rudolph remained healthy, it would have been curious to see which direction Tomlin took under center entering what is a must-win Week 17 game for Pittsburgh to keep their playoff hopes slightly alive.
Instead, the choice is much simpler and Hodges will be QB1 in Week 17.
Beyond that and heading into 2020, however, the job appears to still be Ben Roethlisberger's to lose. Roethlisberger had his 2019 season erased after suffering an elbow injury. ESPN reported on Monday that Roethlisberger still has not been cleared to throw, but is "tracking better" and expects to play next season. This report backs up what CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported back in September.
What Big Ben's pending return means for Rudolph and his future in Pittsburgh, well, that appears to be up in the air at the moment.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Power Rankings: NFC contenders flawed
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings also saw the playoff-hopeful Raiders climb
-
Rodgers explains revenge game vs. Vikes
The Packers quarterback explains why the win over the Vikings on Monday night was extra special
-
J.J. Watt designated to return off IR
Watt is on his way back at the perfect time
-
Grading young QBs: Murray bouncing back
The two ultra-athletic quarterbacks both had A- performances in Week 16
-
2020 Mock Draft: Herbert to Raiders
If the Raiders are ready to move on from Derek Carr, there's a QB in this draft class Jon Gruden...
-
Week 17 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game