Mason Rudolph suffers concussion, leaves Ravens-Steelers game after receiving big hit
It was a scary moment, as Rudolph exited in the third quarter
Mason Rudolph laid motionless on the field for several moments after receiving a big hit from several Baltimore Ravens defenders during the third quarter in Pittsburgh.
Rudolph, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger out with a season-ending injury, was able to leave the field with assistance after regaining consciousness. Pittsburgh trailed Baltimore 17-13 at the time of the injury, which took place with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Steelers have ruled Rudolph out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.
Undrafted rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges replaced Rudolph, and the Steelers took the lead by scoring on the same drive in which Rudolph got hurt.
Rudolph was off to a solid start against the Ravens, going 13-30 for 131 yards that included a 35-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the first half. Rudolph's injury took place on a 25-yard completion to James Washington after the Steelers had picked off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a third time.
Hodges did not make Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. He was promoted to the 53-man roster after the Steelers traded Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
