Cam Heyward was not among the majority of Steelers fans who likely celebrated Tuesday's news that the team had parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. While he acknowledged that something had to change, the Steelers' veteran defensive captain took no joy in seeing Canada lose his job 10 games into the 2023 season.

"Coach Canada was a guy who, he tried," Heyward said on the latest edition of his podcast. "He was trying to get the offense back on point. The points weren't there like we wanted. We all have to take accountability for it.

"I won't ever celebrate anybody getting fired. I just don't think that's right because I know how much everybody puts into this. I know how much coaches study and how much they want it for their crew. But it's not my decision to make. I will right the ship and get ready for this week."

Heyward said he found out about Canada's dismissal around 8:30 a.m. prior to getting his morning lift in. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement around that time informing everyone of his decision to go in a different direction. During his weekly press conference later in the day, Tomlin said that running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will split offensive coordinator duties. Faulkner will oversee the offensive staff and help formulate the weekly game plan. Sullivan will serve as play-caller.

It's hard to argue that a change was needed in Pittsburgh. The Steelers offense is 28th in the NFL in scoring, 31st in passing and 25th in third down and red zone efficiency. The running game had improved in recent weeks, however, gaining 166, 205 and 172 yards over the past three weeks.

But Kenny Pickett's regression in his second season may have been the ultimate factor behind Canada's exit. Pickett threw for just 106 yards in Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland and had several communication issues with wideout Diontae Johnson.

"Only time will tell," Heyward said of the offense moving forward. "I think when you look at the situation, it comes down to execution first. Any person who thinks just firing the OC and you're automatically going to get 10 times better, you're sadly mistaken in our game. It comes down to execution at a high level, it comes down to everybody being on one accord, so we'll see.

"This week will prove a lot ... but everybody in the offensive huddle has to take hold of this. You can't run from this. Because if you lose your offensive coordinator, who are they going to next?"

When it comes to Pickett, Heyward said that he wants his young teammate to embrace the pressure that comes with being the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback.

"There is pressure there, but it's not just him," Heyward said. "It's the offense, defense and the special teams. The pressure only increases as you continue to win. ... Don't run from it, let's run into it."

As far as what changes are coming, Heyward doesn't think Pittsburgh's offense will completely change course going into Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

"I think you've got to keep the same communication," he said. "There are some things we are doing right. Our passing game's got to improve. We'll see what happens. The good thing is you've got a running game that's starting to find its way."

Just like he won't celebrate Canada's firing, Heyward also won't participate in conversations detailing what Pickett should be doing with the ball. Heyward made that clear when a comment was made about Pickett needing to throw the ball more over the middle, a common complaint heard from Steelers fans this season.

"I love our fans, but if it was that easy, everybody would be doing it," Heyward said. "There's growth that needs to take place. Let's not run from it. Whether it's the side of the field, the middle of the field, let's just win the damn game."