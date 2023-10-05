The most anticipated interview from the Steelers facility on Thursday was the one involving offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has been raked over the coals in recent days from angry fans (and even some media members) amid last Sunday's 30-6 loss in Houston.

Canada, as he often does, took accountability for the offense's rocky outing against the Texans. He acknowledged some of the team's offensive leaders (including former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris) who have also taken accountability for the unit's struggles so far.

"We've got to get production," Canada said, via the Tribune-Review. "It's a bottom-line business. Players are saying that, that's great, but ultimately, we've got to score more points. We've lost two games, one scoring seven, one scoring six. That's not good enough. We all know that. That's got to get better."

Canada also used the media availability to clarify a comment he made to CBS Sports' production team ahead of last Sunday's game. He said that comments he made regarding the offense not being built to overcome deficits (which was alluded to during the broadcast) were misconstrued.

"I'm glad you asked that question," Canada said when asked about those comments, via ESPN. "The conversation was why we ran more runs and play action against the Raiders (in Week 3) versus the opening game (a 30-7 loss to the 49ers). ... As you guys all know, the start of that 49er game didn't go the way we planned. Really didn't do anything until the 95-yard, two-minute drive (late in the first half).

"(Now), we're down 20-7, you're down two scores. You come back, they score, we had a decent drive there, moving a little bit. Diontae (Johnson) got hurt as you recall, got down there, got stalled, got a stop, came back again. ... At that point, we're down three scores with 3:13 to go in the third. Three scores. You're not going to stick to your running plan and the plan of running play action when you're down three scores. All we care about here is winning.

"So the conversation, at that point, the plan was not built to do that then. ... At no point was that conversation meant in that regard. ... At no point do I doubt our players, doubt where we are, doubt we can come back. No doubts."

Canada added that the Steelers offensive players know that his comments were misinterpreted. But it didn't stop several Pittsburgh players -- quarterback Kenny Pickett included -- from being asked about them this week.

"We got to be designed to put points up and win games, that's kind of what I care about," Pickett said on Wednesday. "I don't care if we're behind or we're ahead or whatever the situation may be. It's our job to put you know, more points on the board than the other team does. So, that's what our goal and design needs to be."

Canada also fielded a question about the controversial fourth-down call from Sunday's game on the play where Pickett sustained his knee injury. Unlike Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who explained the reasoning behind the play call ad nauseam on Tuesday, Canada kept his answer short and to the point.

"It was just a play that we had at the time that, you know, obviously didn't get the result that we wanted," he said.

Things are murky in Pittsburgh when the Steelers don't win, and it's even darker when the losses are ugly. Adding to the fan base's frustration is the continued lack of production from an offense that showed so much promise during training camp and the preseason. After scoring on each of its first possessions during the preseason, the Steelers starting offense has scored just four touchdowns through four games.

The issue, as Tomlin pointed out Tuesday, is not any one individual. It falls on Tomlin, Canada, the players and the rest of the offensive coaches to get things turned around. Tomlin also feels that more physicality on both sides of the ball is one of the main reasons why his team was beaten so throughly in Houston.

While it may be a collaborate responsibility, fans and some media members will continue to point the blame squarely on Canada's shoulders if the Steelers offense continues to struggle. That fact is not lost on Canada, who is surely hoping to quiet some of the outside noise this Sunday against visiting Baltimore.