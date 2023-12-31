Once thought to be a lame duck, Matt Eberflus is expected to stay on as the Bears' coach for the 2024 season, according to NFL Media. Chicago has compiled a 9-23 record under Eberflus, a first-time NFL head coach who was hired before the start of the 2022 season.

While the overall record isn't great, the Bears appear to be turning a corner. Chicago is 4-2 in its last six games, largely on the strength of a defense that has allowed just 49 points over that span. The unit's recent success shouldn't be too much of a surprise given Eberflus' background (he was the Colts' defensive coordinator prior to coming to Chicago) and the pre-deadline acquisition of defensive end Montez Sweat, who had six sacks during his first seven games with the Bears.

Chicago's offense has also shown signs of improvement. The Bears currently boast the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, led by quarterback Justin Fields and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Fields hasn't had the type of season they had hoped for a year after he recorded the second-highest single season rushing total by a quarterback in NFL history. Like many starting quarterbacks this season, an injury sustained by Fields largely contributed to him not playing closer to his potential.

Despite those setbacks, Fields has played better in recent weeks. He rushed for 97 yards and a score, for example, in last week's 27-16 win over the Cardinals that improved Chicago's record to 6-9.

Quarterback is a question the Bears' brass will have to address this offseason. While Fields is only three years into his rookie deal, many feel that the Bears will spend one of its first first-round picks on a quarterback. Apparently, Eberflus will have a say in that decision (among others) given Saturday night's report regarding his future status in Chicago.