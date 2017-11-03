Matt Forte said the Jets weren't tanking and it looks like he was right

Throughout the offseason, it sure looked like the New York Jets were tanking, and that they'd be a serious contender for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

The Jets they "declined the $10 million option on left tackle Ryan Clady's contract. They released both right tackle Breno Giacomini and kicker Nick Folk. A few days after that, they cut ties with longtime starting center and former Pro Bowler Nick Mangold. Less than a week later, they said goodbye to former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis. Two days after Revis was cast aside, wide receiver Brandon Marshall was sent out into the free agency ether.

Once the month of June rolled around, the Jets made two more cost-cutting moves that involved letting go of veteran players: linebacker Davis Harris was let go first, and the Jets followed that up by releasing wide receiver Eric Decker after they couldn't find a suitable trade for him.

By the time the season rolled around, expectations couldn't have been lower. The Jets' preseason over/under was 3.5 wins, which was lower than even the Browns. Every single one of us here at CBS predicted that they'd finish last in the AFC East, six out of seven predicted they'd be the last team to get a win, and Pete Prisco even predicted that they'd go 0-16.

Everybody thought the Jets were tanking except Jets running back Matt Forte.

"It's a good thing we don't operate off of what the fans think and what everybody on the outside thinks," Forte said in June, according to The Record. "What we think as a team, that's what's going to happen. And none of us on the team think that we're going to tank. So all I have to say about that is: Bring it."

It turns out Matt Forte knew better than all of us. After whooping the Bills on Thursday night, the Jets are 4-5. Sure, they've played more games, but the Jets have the same number of wins as the Titans, Ravens, Dolphins, Cowboys, Packers, and Falcons -- all predicted playoff contenders. They already have more wins than the Bucs, Giants, and Raiders, among others.

They could lose every game the rest of the way and still have been infinitely better this season than anybody really expected. Well, anybody but Forte, who's been an important part of the Jets exceeding expectations. After his big game against Buffalo, Forte is averaging 66.1 total yards on 10.8 touches a game, teaming with Bilal Powell to form a better-than-expected backfield tandem. Along with Josh McCown, Robby Anderson, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, they have the Jets looking better on offense than was reasonably imaginable.

The Jets might still finish last in the East and get a fairly high pick, but they're not going to be close to the worst team in football.