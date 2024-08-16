For the past few seasons, Matt Judon grew to be the face of the New England Patriots. However, the franchise has since moved on from the star pass rusher, executing a trade that sent him to the Atlanta Falcons this week in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Given how Judon's relationship with the organization devolved this summer amid a contract dispute, the trade wasn't exactly a jarring maneuver made by Eliot Wolf and the front office, but a notable one nonetheless.

"You guys know how I feel about Judon, and obviously he's moving on," said head coach Jerod Mayo in his first comments on the trade following New England's preseason loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. "I felt like it's a win-win for both parties, and I wish him nothing but the best. I always tell the guys these are long-term relationships, and nothing's changed."

When healthy, Judon was a top-tier pass rusher for the Patriots, tallying 32 sacks over the course of his tenure (38 regular season games).

"Matt was a big part of our team, high energy guy," said pass rusher Joshua Uche. "Everybody was sad to see him go definitely. Just being around him the last couple years has been great. He's definitely going to be missed. The guys took on the next man up mentality. That's what he would've wanted us to do. That's just what we're going to continue to do."

With his departure -- along with defensive lineman Christian Barmore sidelined indefinitely due to blood clots -- the Patriots will have to manufacture pressuring the quarterback in new ways.

"We've gone years without having a premier rusher – Chandler Jones, the Judons of the world – but we were able to manufacture pass rush through our stunts and games and our game planning," said Mayo about life post-Judon. "Look, it's not going to be one person. It's hard to sit here and say one person can replace Matthew Judon, both on the field and off the field. But I think we have a good group ready to go and step into those shoes."

Said Deatrich Wise Jr. of the defensive line going forward: "With the lessons Judon left us along with some of the great players who are here – Uch [Joshua Uche] Keion [White], Ox [Oshane Ximines], myself and Jennings, along with the interior guys, we definitely learned a lot in how to rush together. You saw these last two games, multiple people getting sacks, getting pressures, and getting in their face. That's kudos to him, and also our coaching staff as well."

One player that could be leaned on even more to help apply pressure is Josh Uche, who recorded a sack on Thursday night. The 25-year-old has flashed in this role in the past -- 11.5 sacks in 2022 -- but will be looking to become a more consistent player as he possibly steps into a more substantial role in Year 5.

"Like I said, the next man up mentality," said Uche. "Whatever the coach is asking me to do. I'm always going to try to do the best I can to help the team win. I've got to ramp it up. I've got to up my game and do everything I can to help the team win."