Matt LaFleur says he doesn't 'know what pass interference is anymore' following Packers' loss to Eagles

Matt LeFleur and the Packers have three pressing issues following their first loss of the season, a 34-27 defeat to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

While his team has a host of injuries to address (most notably to receiver Davante Adams's and running back Jamaal Williams), LeFleur also has to answer for an offense that failed to capitalize on two drives that stalled in the red zone. After failing to score on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard-line, the Packers' final offensive play was an interception in the end zone that put the game on ice.

Offensive and defensive pass interference, which can be challenged for the first time this season, also played a role in Thursday night's outcome. While the Eagles were awarded a touchdown after officials initially ruled that tight end Zach Ertz had committed OPI, LeFleur lost his DPI challenge after it appeared that Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox had made early contact on receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on what would have been a big gain.

"I really don't know what pass interference is anymore," LaFleur said after the game, via the team's official website. "I'll just leave it at that."

The Packers lost to the Eagles at Lambeau and there's a lot to go over, so Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough joined host Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break it all down. Subscribe here for your daily dose of NFL goodness.

The NFL's officiating Twitter handle reposted the play while reinforcing their determination that there was "no clear and obvious evidence" that Maddox had committed DPI.

“In #PHIvsGB, Green Bay challenged for pass interference. After review, there was no clear and obvious evidence that Philadelphia #29 significantly hindered the opponent.” - AL pic.twitter.com/Loc0LJp90q — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) September 27, 2019

"It was clear and obvious to me," LeFleur said, "but I'm not the one making the decision."

The league's decision to make review OPI and DPI is an attempt to rectify situations like the one that occurred near the end of last year's NFC Championship Game. And while the ability to challenge both OPI and DPI should help determine the clear winner of a game, Eagles-Packers was an example of how there are still questions with regard to what is and isn't pass interference.

Based on Thursday night's officiating, OPI and DPI will only be overturned if interference is clear and obvious, like what took place during January's NFC title game. Interference that is up for interpretation will likely not be overturned.

While LeFleur (and the rest of the NFL officials) are still trying to clearly decipher the true definition of pass interference, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more focused on what Green Bay's offense can do to find a way to be more efficient in the red zone, regardless of what calls his team is or isn't getting from the officials.

"We can't have the two turnovers and we have to score in the red zone," said Rodgers, who threw for a season-best 422 yards on Thursday night. "It's one of those games we have to pick [the defense] up. They've been picking us up the first three weeks."

Rodgers is clearly not expecting to get a lift from officials, who are still having an impact on the outcome of games this season by virtue of instant replay.