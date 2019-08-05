Matt LaFleur takes issue with dirty hit during joint practice with Texans: 'That's not what we want to be about'

Houston Texans' second-round pick Lonnie Johnson Jr. created some waves during Monday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers after he was sent off to the locker room following a big hit on fellow rookie Jace Sternberger.

Per Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Johnson's hit was hard enough to pop off Sternberger's helmet, and he then decided to add insult to injury by flexing his muscles. The Packers immediately took issue with Johnson's actions, and a short scrap ensued.

Johnson was sent off to the locker room by head coach Bill O'Brien while Sternberger visited with trainers to get checked out before returning to practice.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also took issue with Johnson's hit, and told reporters after practice about his stance on those kinds of plays.

"I thought there was no place for that," LaFleur said, per Wilson. "It's an unfortunate deal, because I was pretty clear with our guys we're not doing that stuff. I know what I saw out there, and that particular play, that's not what we want to be about."

Jimmy Graham also stood up for his fellow tight end after practice, saying that Johnson just needs to chill out.

"He's a rookie and he needs to know that you can't be hitting guys like that in practice ... that's ridiculous," Graham said, via Baillie Burmaster of WBAY-TV. "We aren't going to stand for that here, obviously. We are going to play on Thursday, do that then ... 32 has to chill out, honestly."

O'Brien naturally was not nearly as worked up about Johnson's actions. He didn't necessarily condone what his defensive back did, but admitted the hit warranted an ejection.

"That's between me and Lonnie," said O'Brien, via Matt Musil of KHOU-TV. "It's not a big deal, it was just a play that developed over there and it was time for Lonnie to head to the showers."

These scraps will always happen when two teams share the practice field, and it's definitely something that is going to get a rookie noticed. Johnson took to Twitter following the incident to let everyone know that he wasn't trying to hurt Sternberger.

"Not trying to hurt nobody just wanna be great," he tweeted.

As for Sternberger, he wasn't upset about the hit at all. In fact, he even called it a "good thing."

"That's just football. I'm fine," said Sternberger, via Wilson. "It was more that I got the wind knocked out of me. I still think it's football. It could've been the exact other way. Everybody's playing aggressive and intense, so it's a good thing."

The Packers and Texans kick off the preseason against each other on Thursday in Green Bay.