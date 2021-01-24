Matt LaFleur has overseen lots of victories in his first two years as Green Bay Packers head coach, but his team's Sunday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship -- his second title-game defeat in as many seasons -- had an awful lot to do with his decision-making. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, LaFleur saw his Packers come back from a 21-10 first-half hole, driving inside the Buccaneers' 10-yard line for a potential game-tying score with just over two minutes to play. Opting to play it safe rather than trust Aaron Rodgers and one of 2020's top offenses, however, proved fatal, leading to Green Bay's 31-26 loss.

Sunday's loss was not all on LaFleur. Cornerback Kevin King was a repeat victim of Tom Brady's deep passes. Davante Adams had a crucial end-zone drop. A team loses because the team fails, not one guy. Some win-percentage models might even tell you that LaFleur was right to try a field goal to cap the Packers' final drive. But common sense screams otherwise, and LaFleur's conservative call -- to end a 58-yard series, with 2:09 on the clock, by cutting Tampa Bay's lead to five points rather than going for a potential tying touchdown -- will stand out as the anticlimactic finish to what had long been a blow-for-blow shootout.

Trusting your defense is one thing. (And, hey, LaFleur had reason to believe in Mike Pettine's unit amid a three-interception day by Brady.) But taking the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands and counting on both a quick stop and future touchdown within two minutes? Those aren't exactly the dice you want to be rolling in the final minutes of the NFC Championship. However you feel about the analytics of the situation, it's just a disservice to Rodgers, his All-Pro No. 1 target in Davante Adams, and your entire offensive unit -- which spent all season dominating opponents up and down the field -- to substitute boldness for wishful thinking in crunch time.