Matt Nagy doubles down on Mitchell Trubisky as starting quarterback: 'We want Mitch to be our quarterback'

The Chicago Bears are still rolling with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback. Head coach Matt Nagy doubled down on Trubisky as the starter Wednesday, confirming Trubisky will remain the starting quarterback of the team after Sunday's debacle against the Los Angeles Rams where he appeared to be benched with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter in favor of Chase Daniel.

While Trubisky is the starting quarterback, the Bears confirmed he's day-to-day with a hip injury ... the same one he suffered in the first half Sunday and led to his sitting in favor of Daniel later in the game.

"We want Mitch to be our quarterback," Nagy said in his weekly press conference. "We want him to be out there today and practice and we want him to be out there as the starter. I hope that's the case."

Controversy ensued following Trubisky's hip injury and the development of it after Sunday's loss to the Rams. The Bears never took Trubisky into the medical tent, where players experiencing discomfort go if they aren't feeling right during the game. The NBC broadcast also showed Trubisky and Nagy having a heartfelt conversation a series or two before he was lifted. Trubisky looked upset about the conversation, adding more questions toward the nature of the injury and if it really led to his benching.

Trubisky is the Bears starting quarterback for the time being with the only thing slowing him down being the hip issue. Trubisky said he feels better than he did Sunday, but there's no confirmation if he will practice.

"We need to see where it's at. We need to see where our offense is at and continue to just keep rolling," Nagy said. "I just don't like ... these type of injuries literally are day-to-day. It becomes where you're at with the pain and how we manage that and everything. I want to be able to tell you he's going to be out there today, he's going to have a great practice and we'll be ready to start him this weekend. That's what I want. We'll see how it goes. I'm hoping that's the case and we'll be ready to roll."