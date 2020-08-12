Watch Now: NFL Training Camp Storylines: Trubisky and Foles QB Competition ( 1:56 )

Eddie Jackson recently confirmed his desire to get some time at receiver during the Bears' upcoming season. A day after Jackson made those comments on "Good Morning Football", coach Matt Nagy was asked about the possibility of his former All-Pro safety getting some time on the offensive side of the ball this season.

"He's going to play the Zebra receiver," Nagy said, via Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, "and we're just going to let teams prepare for him there."

Jackson, a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, said that he's hoping to at least get two or three plays at receiver during the 2020 season.

"I feel like Coach Nagy knows that already," Jackson said of his desire to play receiver. "All I need is two or three plays, Coach … Like I said, it's just [having] an opportunity."

Jackson, who signed an extension earlier this offseason that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety, last played receiver for Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Along with starring on defense, Jackson also caught 37 passes for nearly 800 receiving yards during his senior season.

However, Jackson was never used as a receiver during his time at Alabama, where his prowess as a defensive back led to him being a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. Jackson did get some opportunities to show off his playmaking ability as a punt returner during his final season at Alabama, returning two punts for scores that included a 79-yard return against Tennessee.

Jackson will look to contribute to a Bears receiving corps that also includes Allen Robinson, Ted Ginn Jr., Anthony Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Darnell Mooney. The Bears' passing attack will also feature at tight end rookie Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler who will try to make things easier for quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky, who are currently vying to be the team's Week 1 starter.

While two-way players were normal in the NFL during its first few decades, players who thrive on both sides of the ball have largely become extinct since the AFL-NFL merger. The last player who was able to make a significant difference on both sides of the ball was Deion Sanders, whose ability as a cornerback and as a receiver helped the Cowboys win their most recent Super Bowl title. Jackson is surely looking to make a similar impact in Chicago as the Bears look for ways to spice up an offense that finished 29th in the NFL in scoring last season.