Matt Nagy says Mitchell Trubisky is 'feeling good,' will take most of Bears' first-team reps
More and more, it's looking like Trubisky will be back under center in Week 7
A day after practicing for the first time in three weeks, Mitchell Trubisky appears likely to start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Addressing the media Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters his quarterback is "feeling good" and that he "likes where he's at" in recovery from a slightly torn labrum and dislocated shoulder, as Larry Mayer of the team's website noted.
Nagy also confirmed that Trubisky will take most of, if not all, the team's first-team QB reps in the lead-up to Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints after missing most of the Bears' previous two games.
Trubisky's inconsistent start to 2019, his third season with Chicago after entering the NFL as 2017's second overall pick, elicited criticism from Bears fans and around the league. But his return to the field would seemingly at least give Nagy's offense a higher ceiling following one serviceable start from veteran No. 2 Chase Daniel, who finished 22 of 30 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders before Chicago's bye in Week 6.
In fact, Nagy specifically called Trubisky's mobility a "weapon" and said he'd be an "idiot if I take his legs away" upon the quarterback's return.
Trubisky, who was injured during the Bears' 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, told the media Wednesday he felt close to 100 percent healthy in advance of this Sunday's game. Nagy said earlier this week he was "cautiously optimistic" the third-year signal-caller will be ready to take on the Saints.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Okung ready to return to Chargers
L.A. is getting a big piece back
-
Lions fans call out refs with billboards
There's a new billboard campaign in Detroit
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
Top Picks: Three best bets for TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Chiefs aim to stop skid vs. Broncos
The Chiefs look to get back on track, but the Broncos are coming off two straight wins as they...
-
Thomas calls Pats tenure a waste of time
Demaryius Thomas wishes he did things differently
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help