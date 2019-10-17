Matt Nagy says Mitchell Trubisky is 'feeling good,' will take most of Bears' first-team reps

A day after practicing for the first time in three weeks, Mitchell Trubisky appears likely to start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Addressing the media Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters his quarterback is "feeling good" and that he "likes where he's at" in recovery from a slightly torn labrum and dislocated shoulder, as Larry Mayer of the team's website noted.

Nagy also confirmed that Trubisky will take most of, if not all, the team's first-team QB reps in the lead-up to Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints after missing most of the Bears' previous two games.

Trubisky's inconsistent start to 2019, his third season with Chicago after entering the NFL as 2017's second overall pick, elicited criticism from Bears fans and around the league. But his return to the field would seemingly at least give Nagy's offense a higher ceiling following one serviceable start from veteran No. 2 Chase Daniel, who finished 22 of 30 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders before Chicago's bye in Week 6.

In fact, Nagy specifically called Trubisky's mobility a "weapon" and said he'd be an "idiot if I take his legs away" upon the quarterback's return.

Trubisky, who was injured during the Bears' 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, told the media Wednesday he felt close to 100 percent healthy in advance of this Sunday's game. Nagy said earlier this week he was "cautiously optimistic" the third-year signal-caller will be ready to take on the Saints.