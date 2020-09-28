Nick Foles' three-touchdown performance in relief of Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday has earned him the starting job for the Bears' upcoming game against the Colts in Week 4. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced the the quarterback switch on Monday, less than 24 hours after Foles led Chicago to a 30-26 win over the Falcons.

Nagy looked like a genius by putting in Foles, who threw each of his touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead Chicago to a 16-point comeback victory in Atlanta. The Bears are 3-0 for the first time since 2013 and had an undefeated September for the first time since 2010 -- the last time they reached the NFC Championship Game.

While he ultimately made the switch, Nagy was not ready to make Foles his starting quarterback immediately following Sunday's win.

"I think that's what we'll do is we'll go back and just kind of enjoy this one right now and then we'll talk through where we're at and what we think is the best decision moving forward," Nagy said during his postgame press conference. "We're not honestly there right now, but I think that there's something here that we've just got to discuss, and again, just go through and talk through the situation and understand that there's these feelings that these kids are going through right now, and I think we just want to enjoy the win tonight."

Foles finished 16 of 29 for 188 yards and three touchdowns with an interception -- one that was a controversial overturn after Allen Robinson and Darqueze Dennard landed with the ball simultaneously in the end zone. In the fourth quarter of the comeback victory, Foles went 13 of 23 for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

"I would say that with Nick, he kind of has a history in these big moments of making things happen," Nagy said of Foles. "There was just a calm out there that I really felt by him, and you know, you become a little bit one-dimensional, and there's some plays that he did in those last couple drives where he got us in a good situation, and he made a lot of plays happen based off of his experience, and that's good to have. When you have that, that's good."

The Bears averaged 2.9 points per drive with Foles as the quarterback compared to 1.4 points per drive with Trubisky. It seems pretty obvious Foles will be the quarterback going forward, no matter how long Nagy stalls the decision.