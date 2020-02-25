Matt Nagy, Vic Fangio have interest in Bears-Broncos joint practices during 2020 training camp, per report

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be spending some time with his former team this offseason. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos and Chicago Bears have requested joint practices in Denver this August. The preseason schedule needs to be finalized first, but both teams are interested in practicing together for the second time in three years, most likely during training camp and at some point during the preseason.

Fangio spent four seasons with the Bears as their defensive coordinator, and he was even named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association after the 2018 season before heading to Denver. Two years ago, he and the Bears traveled out west to practice with the Broncos in the summer.

Fangio went 7-9 in his first season in Denver as head coach of the Broncos. He didn't register his first victory as a head coach until Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and went through two other quarterbacks before discovering Drew Lock was the future under center. In the last five weeks of the season, the rookie passed for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions as the Broncos finished the season on a 4-1 run. This team could be just a couple of key additions away from returning to the postseason in 2020.

The Bears also had a tough season, as they finished with an 8-8 record after going 12-4 in 2018. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky appeared to take a step backward as well, as he threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Bears have already committed to Trubisky as the starting quarterback in 2020, but that's it. As a first-round pick, Chicago has a fifth-year option on Trubisky, but they will have to pick it up by early May in order to keep him on his rookie deal through the 2021 season.