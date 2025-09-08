Matt Prater didn't think he was going to be kicking in an NFL game Sunday night, nor having the biggest kick in one of the most stunning comebacks in NFL history.

Prater hit the game-winning 32-yard field goal to complete the Buffalo Bills' stunning 41-40 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, a game Buffalo was trailing by 15 points with four minutes to play. The Bills were chasing points the entire game, not even needing Prater to kick extra points three times in the second half as Buffalo was trying for two-point conversions to cut a seemingly insurmountable deficit.

That didn't dismiss what the Bills asked of Prater heading into Sunday. Signed by the Bills after Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve with a pelvic injury Thursday, Prater wasn't even on the roster three days ago. Prater was coaching youth football this offseason, writing up a practice scripts for the 9-to-11 age group before getting the call from Buffalo.

For those wondering, Prater's son is the quarterback of that 9-to-11 youth football team and he's an assistant coach of that squad. Their first game is September 27.

"I kind of passed off those duties," Prater joked after the game. "I was a full-time dad. Kids go to school, and I dropped them off in the morning. That's my favorite, just the drop off. Then I'd do pickup and take them to (after-school) activities. I just loved being involved in all that stuff.

Prater was out of football at 41-years-old and more than happy with it. He kicked in the NFL for 19 seasons, making his debut in 2007 and earning two Pro Bowls and a second team All-Pro selection. Prater had an amazing career, one that has him 15th on the NFL all-time scoring list (1,819 points).

This was a player who made his NFL debut when Josh Allen was 11 years old. He may be most remembered as the kicker on the 2011 Denver Broncos team, the one Tim Tebow led Denver to the playoffs -- with tons of help from Prater, who kept Denver's season alive with a 59-yarder to tie a game vs. the Bears with three seconds left, then a 51-yarder in overtime to win. Prater was 3-for-3 on field goals in the memorable overtime win over the Steelers.

As Prater admitted, he's seen it all.

If his NFL career was over, so be it. The Bills signed Prater off the street, literally.

Prater took a red eye to Buffalo on Thursday and arrived with the team on Friday. At most, he participated in two practices with the team -- one being a walkthrough. The Bills were asking Prater to make field goals against the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" with the whole country watching.

The majority of fans didn't even know Prater was on the Bills, yet alone still in the league -- because he wasn't until Friday. Prater looked like a zombie during the game, which was acceptable for a 41-year old switching three different time zones (Prater was in Arizona) and on an unbalanced sleep schedule.

He didn't feel like he was back on a sleep schedule until Sunday, the day of the game. Prater also hasn't kicked in an NFL game since the fourth game of last season, being placed on injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals with left knee soreness. His career was seemingly done.

So what does Prater do in his first game in 343 days? Hit 3 of 3 field goals, including both extra point attempts, including the game-winning 32-yard field goal Sunday night.

When teams were preparing for Week 1 on Wednesday, Prater was preparing for youth football. He ended up being the hero in the biggest game of the week, and one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.

The Bills signed the right player, as Prater has hit 24 of 25 field goal attempts in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. They knew he still had it, despite no other NFL team going him a chance.

"I just to have to go do my part and tried to kick (the ball) straight," Prater said. "I'm still on cloud nine. It was such a fun experience and it's awesome just to be a part of it."