Matt Rhule hopes Luke Kuechly rejoins Panthers as a coach, already watching film with staff
Kuechly has mentioned that he wants to remain involved in football
Carolina Panthers' first-year head coach Matt Rhule lost his defensive captain less than a month into his tenure, but is hoping that he returns in some capacity in 2020.
Luke Kuechly surprised everyone around the league when he announced that he was retiring from football at the age of 28. The seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Panthers, who drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
"I've been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play this game since I was in fourth grade," Kuechly said in an emotional video. "I've been with the Panthers now for eight years and it's never the right time to step away but now is the right time for me. It's a tough decision, I've thought about it a lot and I think now is the right chance for me to move on."
Kuechly also said that he hoped to "still be involved in some way," which makes it seem like he would like to remain with the Panthers in some capacity or begin working as a coach.
On Wednesday, during a Sirius XM NFL Radio interview, Rhule told Alex Marvez that he hopes Kuechly would rejoin the Panthers as a coach at some point. According to Rhule, Kuechly was still in the building post-retirement, and watching film with Rhule's staff.
Kuechly is known as a cerebral player who compounded his football IQ with his physical gifts to turn in an impressive NFL career. In all eight seasons, the inside backer recorded over 100 combined tackles.
Former teammate Mike Tolbert told CBS Sports he wasn't surprised by Kuechly's announcement, but the timing was definitely odd. Kuechly tried to dispel some of the rumors before they got started by saying that his decision had nothing to do with Ron Rivera being fired or Rhule taking over. Now, he has a chance to join Rhule's staff and help his former team as they enter a period of transition.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete info
This year's big game is just around the corner -- here's everything you need to know
-
Super Bowl primer: When, where, and more
This year's title game is just around the corner; here's everything you need to know
-
Combine undergoing one small change
The NFL combine will be undergoing some change this year
-
Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated 49ers vs. Chiefs 10,000 times.
-
Vikes make Kubiak offensive coordinator
Mike Zimmer has his man, and he was sitting right next to him the entire time
-
Cam Heyward open to extension with PIT
Heyward wants to remain in Pittsburgh
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game