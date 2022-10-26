Matt Ryan is done as the Colts' starting quarterback, tentatively for the rest of 2022 and probably for good. But the longtime Falcons signal-caller doesn't resent Indianapolis for pulling him just seven games into his first year with the club. Addressing the Colts' switch to second-year backup Sam Ehlinger ahead of Week 8, Ryan told reporters Wednesday that he's "personally disappointed" but understands the decision, vowing to be "here for the team."

"I'm individually and personally disappointed," he said. "You know, as a player, as a competitor, you wanna be out there. You wanna go. And so, it's part of the deal in this league. You gotta produce, and ... I'm frustrated that we weren't able to do that in the first seven games. But you move forward.

"Life in this league is week-to-week, and the production has to be there," Ryan continued, "so obviously (I'm) disappointed personally, but I'm here for the team. I think anytime as a player you just always anticipate ... (the) next week, you're gonna go, so that's where your mindset is at, and there is a little bit of that surprise and shock or whatever, but it's a decision they had to make. And as a player, as a teammate, you have to move forward and help out where you can."

Ryan, who's battling a shoulder injury after the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Titans, is scheduled to serve as the No. 3 QB behind Ehlinger and veteran reserve Nick Foles moving forward. He managed just nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven starts this year, also fumbling 11 times behind an inconsistent line. While he's signed through 2023, he can be released or traded after the year to save Indianapolis anywhere from $18 million to $29 million against next year's salary cap.