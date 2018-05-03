Matt Ryan and Falcons reportedly agree to terms on NFL-record $150 million deal

Back in January, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said his top priority for the offseason was to get a contract extension done with Matt Ryan, and even though it took four months the two sides have finally hammered out a deal, and it's a big one.

According to ESPN.com, Ryan has agreed to terms on a five-year, $150 million extension that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. The deal means that Ryan will become the first player to make $30 million per year. The extension also includes $100 million in guaranteed money, which is also an NFL record.

Ryan's overall contract eclipses the record that was set by Jimmy Garoppolo in February, when he signed a five-year deal with the 49ers worth a total of $137.5 million. In terms of guaranteed money, Ryan's huge payday will move him into the record books past Kirk Cousins, who signed a fully guaranteed three-year contract with the Vikings that's worth $84 million.

The new deal will keep the 32-year-old -- who turns 33 on May 17 -- in Atlanta through the 2023 season. Before agreeing to the extension, Ryan's contract had been set to expire following the 2018 season.

Ryan, who became a father for the first time this offseason, never sounded too concerned about negotiations. As a matter of fact, the Falcons franchise quarterback actually predicted in mid-April that something would get done in the coming weeks.

"As far as timeframe or anything like that I think it will shake out and handle itself," Ryan said. "I'm not sure if it will be today, tomorrow or in a couple of weeks but I really think we are moving in the right direction. I'm excited to be here that's the biggest thing and I think all of those things will take care of itself."

For the Falcons, the decision to make Ryan the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history was probably an easy one. Since being selected with the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. During his 10-year career, the Falcons have made it to the postseason six times, which includes two NFC title game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

During the Falcons' Super Bowl season of 2016, Ryan set career highs in passing yards (4,944), touchdown passes (38) and completion percentage (69.9) on his way to being named the NFL MVP.

The man known as "Matty Ice" has also been one of the best quarterbacks in the clutch over the past 10 years with 27 fourth-quarter comebacks, a total that ranks as the fifth most of any active quarterback and 13th most in NFL history.

Of course, the big winner of Ryan's extension might actually be Aaron Rodgers. There's a good chance that Rodgers is going to get a record-setting deal when he eventually signs his extension with the Packers, and thanks to Ryan, that record is now going to be more than $30 million per year.