Matt Ryan officially retired as a member of the Atlanta Falcons this spring. On Thursday night, the former MVP quarterback saw his name etched even deeper into franchise history, taking the field at halftime of the Falcons' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the latest inductee to the club's Ring of Honor.

"Atlanta has become my home," Ryan told the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd. "You have become my extended family. I will never have a job that I love as much as the one I had here."

Former Falcons star and Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent five seasons with Ryan from 2009-2013, introduced his former quarterback at the halftime ceremony. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Roddy White, a 2019 induction to the Ring of Honor, then adorned Ryan with a signature red jacket signifying his all-time accolade, alongside former longtime Falcons center Todd McClure.

The 39-year-old Ryan, who currently serves as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, retired as the Falcons' all-time leader in passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and passer rating. A four-time Pro Bowler who won NFL MVP in 2016, the same year he helped Atlanta reach Super Bowl LI, Ryan spent all but one of his 15 seasons with the Falcons, finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

"I'm honored to retire as a Falcon," Ryan said in April, upon announcing his official exit from the game. "Through the highs and the lows, I always felt [Atlanta's] energy and passion. ... While we didn't accomplish everything we had hoped, I am proud of what we did, and I know that I gave everything I could to be the best that I possibly could."