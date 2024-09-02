NEW YORK -- The rookie quarterback class is slated to be the most exciting one the NFL has seen in years. A record six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks and three quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks for the second time in the last four years.

Three of the quarterbacks in this year's rookie class will be starting Week 1, two being the generational talents of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Both Williams and Daniels are the most hyped prospects in years, set to make an immediate impact in the league.

Which one will have a better career? The NFL Today on CBS analyst Matt Ryan is pretty excited to see both Williams and Daniels get their shot in year one.

"Just talented. Unbelievable talent," Ryan said of Williams. "I think he's incredibly talented and can throw it from anywhere. He can drive the football down the field. He's got good athleticism.

"He's in a situation to me that is the best of all the rookie quarterbacks. When you talk the talent that's around him, the defense that played a lot better last year coming down the stretch. They can run the football. The skill positions are really good."

Daniels is in a good situation like Williams, but there are some hurdles the No. 2 overall pick will battle in his rookie year.

"Jayden Daniels is one of the most interesting prospects coming out in a long time," Ryan said. "His ability to throw the football is really, really good. He's a dynamic runner.

"The concern for me in D.C. this year is, are the pieces around him? Do they have enough to support him? You look at how they look up front, and what you saw with Sam Howell last year and how much he got hit, that has to get corrected.

"They lost a lot of pieces on defense, but Dan Quinn will do a good job with that. I think he has success this year, but if you ask me of those two guys -- I think Caleb Williams is in the better situation."

Drake Maye is also heading into his rookie season with the New England Patriots. Unlike Williams and Daniels, Maye isn't starting in Week 1. The Patriots will go with Jacoby Brissett until they are ready to play Maye, which is expected to happen at some point this year.

"I think the Patriots are a year or two away from being where they want to be," Ryan said. "I think they'll protect Drake in that situation. When we see him? I don't know. If we see him? I don't know."

Of the top three picks, Williams appears primed for the most success in 2024.

"I think he's in the best situation. I think he has the best season," Ryan said. "Long term? I think he's going to be a really productive player, but it's hard."