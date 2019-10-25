Matt Ryan questionable to face Seahawks but Dan Quinn says final decision to come on Saturday

The 1-6 Atlanta Falcons host the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, and they are in danger of not having starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan suffered a right ankle sprain when he was tackled by Aaron Donald during Atlanta's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. Many speculated that Ryan suffered a high-ankle sprain, which could be more serious than just a simple sprained ankle, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn refused to go into detail about the situation.

"He does have a sprained ankle," Quinn said earlier this week. "We'll be preparing both ways. If he can (play), that's great. If he can't, then the bye will have come at a good time for him next week. He's already in the pool and running."

Ryan missed practice earlier this week, but did return to the field on Friday and was seen both jogging and throwing routes.

After practice, Quinn told reporters that a decision on Ryan won't be made until Saturday.

Ryan has been one of the only bright spots on the Falcons this season, but did have his worst performance of the year against the Rams on Sunday. For the first time this season he failed to throw for 300 yards, recording just 159 passing yards and an interception.

Backup quarterback Matt Schaub, who would start for Ryan if he indeed misses time, completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown in relief duty last week. If Schaub is forced to start against the Seahawks, Danny Etling will serve as the backup on Sunday.