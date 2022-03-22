The quarterback carousel continued to spin this week, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt long-time quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. It was a move that quickly came together after the Falcons swung for Deshaun Watson and missed, which reportedly did not make Ryan too happy.

During his introductory press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Ryan said he had been through a whirlwind of a week. He said that while there was uncertainly throughout the last few days, the Falcons handled everything professionally -- even though he didn't always "like what he heard." There are a couple NFL teams still looking for a new starting quarterback such as the Seattle Seahawks, but Ryan said the Colts were the one team he wanted to go to if he were to be dealt.

"I knew at some point I was going to need to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to stay, and as I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot I wanted to be," said Ryan. "There was no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be."

Ryan will turn 37 in May, but the veteran has a chance to be the best starting quarterback Indy has had in years. He will be the sixth different signal-caller the Colts have trotted out in the last six season openers, but the hope is that he won't be one-and-done in Indy like Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz.

The Falcons set an NFL record by eating more than $40 million in dead money to trade Ryan. The Colts picked up Ryan's $7.5 million roster bonus and guaranteed the nearly $54 million that's left on his two-year deal, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Indy believes it has the roster to compete for a Super Bowl, and the Colts see Ryan as the missing piece that can bring some consistency to the most important position in football.

"I'm coming into a building that has been set up extremely well, and a roster that has been set up to win," said Ryan. "I am so fired up to get to work and be able to get on the field with these guys and try to do my part to help this team win as many games as we can."