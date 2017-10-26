Matt Ryan says struggling Falcons offense can't worry about last year

The 2016 Atlanta Falcons had one of the best offenses in NFL history. Only 12 teams ever racked up more yards in a season than the Falcons did a year ago, and only seven scored more points. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and company just ran absolutely roughshod over opposing defenses, scoring 28 points or more in 15 of their 19 total contests including the playoffs, and gaining at least 350 yards in 16 of 19.

This year has been a bit different. Though Atlanta has gained at least 350 yards in four of six games, the Falcons have scored at least 28 points just twice, and haven't done so since Week 3. Over their last three games, they've totaled just 38 points against the Bills, Dolphins, and Patriots, and they lost all three games.

As NFL.com's Kevin Patra noted, it's not like the Falcons are running their offense all that differently in 2017 than they did a year ago. It's just the results that have changed, for the most part.

For what it's worth, Ryan says the team shouldn't be concerned with comparing its performance this year to last year.

"We have to find a way for this team to play the way that we're capable of as a team," Ryan said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We can't worry about last year. I know that constantly gets brought up, but as players we are not thinking about last year. We are not playing good enough as a unit in 2017. Frankly, I don't really care to go back to 2016. It's not useful for us."

The Falcons have the Jets and Cowboys on their schedule in two of the next three weeks, providing an opportunity for them to get right before a showdown with the Seahawks after that. Of course, the Jets and Cowboys matchups sandwich an all-important game against the division rival Panthers, who have a far better defense than either of those teams. If the Falcons are going to get where they need to be offensively, it has to happen fast, because there is a jumble of teams in the NFC that they're competing with for a playoff spot and they can't afford to fall behind.

Luckily, Ryan thinks they're not far off, even though they're coming off what was likely their worst offensive performance of the season. "I think we are close," Ryan said. "Honestly, when we look at it, we are close, but you have to be precise in this league. Really precise."