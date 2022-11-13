Defending interim hire Jeff Saturday this week, Colts owner Jim Irsay left the door open for Indianapolis to make another quarterback change this season. Days later, the Colts have seemingly done just that. Less than an hour before kickoff against the Raiders on Sunday, Matt Ryan is preparing as if he will open the game under center.

Benched after Week 7 by former coach Frank Reich, who intended to start reserve Sam Ehlinger for the rest of 2022, the 37-year-old Ryan at one point seemed unlikely to take another snap in Indianapolis, and perhaps for the rest of his career. He reportedly received some first-team reps alongside Ehlinger this week, however, and worked with starting center Ryan Kelly during pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's matchup with Las Vegas.

But Irsay was adamant in recent talks with Fox 59 and The Athletic that the Colts were not "tanking" by hiring Saturday, who arrived with zero college or NFL coaching experience, and could switch back from Ehlinger if needed.

"When (general manager) Chris (Ballard), Frank and I decided to go with Sam, Frank wanted to name him quarterback for the year, but I told them, 'Look, we have three quarterbacks; we need to use them all to win this year.'" Irsay said. "If we decide to make a change, we'll make a change. It's not something we're locked into. We're going with Sam with his mobility and his play-making ability since we're struggling in protection and moving the ball. ... There was never a notion that you wouldn't go to Nick or Matt later in the season when (Ryan's) shoulder is healthy. They're all available to help us win, bottom line."

Saturday, for what it's worth, said at his introductory press conference Monday that Ehlinger would remain the Colts' starting QB for Week 10. But the second-year signal-caller was working with backup linemen ahead of Sunday's game. We'll see if that turns out to be the case.