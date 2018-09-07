Matt Ryan's struggles in the red zone sink Falcons against Eagles in season opener

The Atlanta Falcons out-gained the Philadelphia Eagles through the air, but ultimately it was the Falcons' inability to throw the ball inside the 20 that led to their 18-12 loss in the NFL season opener on Thursday. It seemed like the Falcons marched down the field at will until they got within striking distance, at which point Matt Ryan completely lost sight of the field.

Inside the red zone, Ryan was 1 of 9 passing, and he was 0 of 3 targeting Julio Jones. Ryan also had an interception. The playcalling didn't do Ryan any favors, with Steve Sarkisian's calls getting swallowed up by the Eagles defense. The Falcons had three drives end in the red zone without points, and they finished the game at the Eagles' 1-yard line down by six.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell, Raja Bell and David Samson break down the season opener to see what ultimately went wrong for the Falcons. They talk about Ryan's struggles, and sloppy play that permeated the entire game. They also talk about the enigmatic Eagles' quarterback situation, as Nick Foles continues to win by any means necessary while a Carson Wentz return looms.

