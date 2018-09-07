Matt Ryan's struggles in the red zone sink Falcons against Eagles in season opener
Ryan couldn't seem to find anyone inside the 20 for the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons out-gained the Philadelphia Eagles through the air, but ultimately it was the Falcons' inability to throw the ball inside the 20 that led to their 18-12 loss in the NFL season opener on Thursday. It seemed like the Falcons marched down the field at will until they got within striking distance, at which point Matt Ryan completely lost sight of the field.
Inside the red zone, Ryan was 1 of 9 passing, and he was 0 of 3 targeting Julio Jones. Ryan also had an interception. The playcalling didn't do Ryan any favors, with Steve Sarkisian's calls getting swallowed up by the Eagles defense. The Falcons had three drives end in the red zone without points, and they finished the game at the Eagles' 1-yard line down by six.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell, Raja Bell and David Samson break down the season opener to see what ultimately went wrong for the Falcons. They talk about Ryan's struggles, and sloppy play that permeated the entire game. They also talk about the enigmatic Eagles' quarterback situation, as Nick Foles continues to win by any means necessary while a Carson Wentz return looms.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prisco's best bets: Jaguars win big
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 1, including a road win for Blake Bortles and com...
-
Eagles get booed by their own fans
Eagles fans were not impressed with their team during the first half
-
Eagles edge Falcons behind Ajayi
Ajayi's two second-half touchdowns proved the difference for the Eagles
-
Julio non-catch proves more of the same
The NFL might not have solved its catch rule problem
-
Eagles pull off Brady failed catch play
Nick Foles might have a spot as a receiver when Carson Wentz comes back
-
Falcons red zone struggles continue
Twitter is trying to get Steve Sarkisian fired