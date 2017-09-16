Matt Ryan's wife calls out terrible podium hair, promises it won't happen again
The Falcons QB is usually a paragon of put-togetherness, but you wouldn't have known it on Wednesday
When you think of Matt Ryan, you think of reigning NFL MVP, the face of the Falcons, one of the league's best quarterbacks and in general, unflappable. Basically, this:
That was Ryan, cool as a cucumber, in the days before Super Bowl LI.
Fast-forward seven months and here's Ryan on Wednesday, three days after the Falcons eked out a win over the Bears and four days before they host the Packers:
If you're first reaction had nothing to do with right guard Wes Schweitzer but thinking that Ryan looks like he barely escaped a wind tunnel with his life, you're not alone.
Fans are one thing -- they're known to be highly critical -- but Ryan's former teammate Roddy White called him out too.
"I'd fine him for being on national television like that," White told ESPN on Thursday.
There's more: Ryan's wife also got in on the fun.
Of course, no one will care what Ryan's hair looks like -- or if he even shows up to his next presser looking like Dan Quinn -- should the Falcons beat the Packers on Sunday night.
In case you're wondering, only two of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Falcons to win their home opener.
-
Vikings promote practice squad QB
Bradford had a career game on Sunday but may not be fully healthy ahead of this week's gam...
-
Beckham doesn't care about Fantasy teams
Beckham practiced this week for the first time in three weeks but is questionable to play on...
-
Chiefs cut C.J. Spiller for third time
The Chiefs now lead the league in players named Hunt manning the running back position
-
How to watch, stream Vikings-Steelers
Two potential Super Bowl contenders square off after very different Week 1 performances
-
How to watch, stream Eagles-Chiefs
The Chiefs shocked the NFL by scoring 42 on the Patriots in Week 1. Can the offense do it...
-
How to watch, stream Cowboys-Broncos
Both teams picked up wins in primetime games in Week 1, but now Dak and the Cowboys head to...
Add a Comment