FOXBORO, MA -- Matt Judon and the New England Patriots still have not agreed to an extension this offseason, and the lack of progress has caused clear frustration from the outside linebacker, seen through his social media accounts, not participating in practice and animated conversations with the coaches and front office. Judon, who is entering the final year of his contract, was at training camp dressed in a red sweatshirt and addressed the media after Monday's practice.

The veteran linebacker didn't give much away regarding his contract, but did continue to emphasize that it was his last year in his current deal. Judon addresses his presence in last week's first padded practice, which he didn't participate in, giving a very loose play-by-play of what went down.

"We had a conversation. I didn't want to be a distraction to the team, so I went inside," Judon said. "I wasn't participating in those drills that day. Then I got a message so I came back and talked to the GM, then I went back inside."

Judon didn't elaborate on what the message said.

Many pointed out that Judon's conversations that day with head coach Jerod Mayo, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh were intense. Judon said the conversations were productive and explained that he is just a very animated person.

Even though the two sides may not agree right now, Judon says they still understand where the other is coming from.

The linebacker's message this offseason is that he will play on his current deal, even if he feels he deserves a new one, and won't do anything that results in a fine. Judon has said he will play, but noted he didn't mention practicing at training camp.

"I gotta play. I didn't say nothing about practice. I gotta go out there and play, I gotta play the game," he said. "I gotta go out there and do what I'm contracted and obligated to do so I don't lose no money."

The 31-year-old has posted some cryptic messages on social media this offseason, but would not comment on any past posts.

"We're not gonna talk about no social media," Judon said.

The four-time Pro Bowler said if it was up to him, he would pay himself and "we would never talk about it," but unfortunately for him, that isn't the reality.