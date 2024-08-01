As the Patriots reconvene following a day off on Wednesday, the franchise did see the return of Matthew Judon. As New England geared up for its latest training camp practice on Thursday, the star pass rusher was present during opening stretches. This marks Judon's return following an absence on Tuesday which came off the heels of an animated conversation between himself and coach Jerod Mayo during Monday's session. Mayo noted prior to practice that he expected Judon to be present and participate on Thursday.

"I know a lot of questions today will be about Judon and things like that, but just so you guys know my philosophy and our philosophy is to keep as much internal as possible," Mayo said to open his presser. "Had a great meeting with Judon and we're all moving forward.

"I remember as a player it was always a difficult time. It's always a difficult time when you go through contract negotiations and things like that. In saying that, for the rest of the team, we're pushing forward. Fully expect Matthew to be out here today and participate in practice."

Judon, who is entering the final year of his contract and set to make $6.5 million in base salary for 2024, has been vocal about wanting a revamped deal. While he did say during the first week of camp that he'd ultimately play on the contract if the two sides couldn't come to an agreement, things did change this week. Judon did not suit up for the first day of full pads and was seen sitting on pads and turned over garbage bins on the practice fields. That led to a conversation between Judon and Mayo that was quite animated and saw the pass rusher leave the field only to return later to have another on-field conversation with vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf.

"I'll tell you this, first-time head coach and first time in pads, I'll always remember what happened that day," Mayo said of what unfolded on the field Monday. "Look, we had a conversation. I have a great relationship with Matthew. I have a great relationship with the players, but we're moving forward."

Mayo also said he had a conversation with Judon leading into Thursday's practice.

"It was good," he said of their talk. "It was healthy. I always encourage those guys to come in and speak with me or speak with Eliot. That's what it is and those things should happen inside those walls."

Mayo declined to say whether or not Judon's absence on Tuesday was enforced by the team.

While Judon may be back on the field, his contract situation still sits in a state of flux. There was a report on Wednesday from The Athletic that the team did send Judon a contract offer, but the 31-year-old refuted it on social media not long after it was posted, saying, "No they haven't, but it makes me look bad again. Don't believe the lies."

So, it may be an encouraging step that Judon is back in the fold on Thursday, but it remains to be seen if that reworked contract is on the horizon.