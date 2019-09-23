Matthew Slater flashes elite special teams status during Patriots' Week 3 win

For those not in the New England area, you probably know of special teams ace Matthew Slater, but his production and value to the Patriots understandably may get lost in the shuffle.

After all, he's a gunner and they don't typically show up on the box score or highlight reel every week. As it relates to the latter, this week is the exception.

With just under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' eventual 30-14 win over the New York Jets, rookie punter Jake Bailey booted the ball from the New England 45 yard line.

The ball hung in the air for about four seconds, which was enough time for Slater to race down the field, get ahold of the ball and pin the Jets essentially right on their own 1 yard line before the ball reached the end zone.

"We practice that a lot," Slater said. "Obviously Jake [Bailey] and I haven't had a lot of time working at it together, but he gave me a ball that I could play. It's nice to be able to contribute in a good team like that."

As head coach Bill Belichick noted postgame, the ability for Slater to analyze that the ball was going over the returner's head, track the punt and have the body control to not only catch it, but get rid of it before reaching the end zone is a superstar effort

"That was a really tough play because you have to respect the returner," Belichick said. "You don't want to run past him and let him catch the ball and return it, so Matt did a great job of recognizing that the ball was going to go over Braxton [Berrios]'s head and then was able to find it and make the play and keep it inbounds.

"It's tough to catch those as punts. It's even harder to run from the line of scrimmage and turn around and handle them or keep it out of the end zone. Matt's probably the best in the game at that. He's had a lot of great plays, works very hard at it in practice. It's great to see that practice work pay off, but he gave us a lot of leadership out there today. We were missing a few guys on special teams and Matt stepped up like he always does."

It's not hyperbole when we say that Slater is arguably the greatest to ever play his position. Along with being a seven-time Pro Bowler, Slater's been a first-team All Pro four times and has helped New England to three Super Bowl titles. Of course, Slater's dominance is easily overlooked because of the position he plays, but his value to the Patriots is immense.

His ability to pin opposing offenses deep within their own territory, then forces them to go nearly the full length of the field against a Patriots defense that has yet to give up a touchdown this season.