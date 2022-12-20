While the Los Angeles Rams have been surrounded by plenty of doom and gloom in 2022, becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to miss the playoffs since the 2016 Denver Broncos, they received confirmation that they won't be following in those Broncos' footsteps, who lost starting quarterback Peyton Manning to retirement and wandered through the wilderness that is life in the NFL without an answer at quarterback.

Their 34-year-old passer Matthew Stafford, who has been on injured reserve with a concussion and a neck injury since Dec. 3, simply replied "no" when asked if he is going to retire on his wife Kelly's "The Morning After" podcast. The veteran quarterback won't play again in 2022 because of a spinal cord contusion, but he's expected to avoid a surgical procedure, opting to rehab the injury, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, via Sports Illustrated.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams last offseason, all of which is guaranteed for injury, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. Thanks to a number of injuries the Rams have suffered this season from Stafford's to wide receiver Cooper Kupp's and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's ankles, they have tied the 1999 Broncos for the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion, 10. Los Angeles (4-10) will likely end up alone with this disappointing record. Their three remaining against the Broncos (4-10), at the Chargers (8-6), and at the Seahawks (7-7) could prove difficult, especially their final two on the road against playoff hopefuls.

Most losses by defending Super Bowl champion

Season Team Record 2022 Los Angeles Rams 4-10 1999 Denver Broncos 6-10 1987 New York Giants 6-9 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 1988 Washington 7-9 1981 Oakland Raiders 7-9

However, Rams fans will have plenty of excuses as to why since the 2022 Rams are only the third defending Super Bowl champion ever to start four different quarterbacks, joining the 1986 Chicago Bears and the 1987 New York Giants. Fortunately for Los Angeles, Stafford will be back at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

Defending champs who started 4 different QBs the next season