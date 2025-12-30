Matthew Stafford and Bijan Robinson both made history during Monday night's game between the Rams and Falcons.

Stafford passed former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for sixth on the NFL's career passing list. Robinson broke 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's NFL record for the most yards from scrimmage before turning 24 years old.

Robinson, who entered Monday night's game needing 68 yards to surpass McCaffrey, set the record on a 93-yard touchdown run that gave the Falcons a 21-0 halftime lead.

The milestone cemented Robinson as one of the elite young offensive players in league history, while Stafford's climb up the passing list underscored his longevity and late-career resurgence. Stafford entered the game with 63,988 career passing yards, while Roethlisberger finished his 18-year career with 64,088 yards and two Super Bowl titles.

Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season, will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027. Stafford's success this season has undoubtedly increased his odds of being inducted at some point down the road.

At 37, Stafford is enjoying arguably his finest season to date. He entered Monday night's game with a league-high 40 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. His 4,179 yards through 15 games is his highest single-season total since 2021, when he led the Rams to the franchise's first Super Bowl title as a Los Angeles-based team.

Stafford's success has made him one of the leading candidates for league MVP along with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

"I know we feel really fortunate to have him in command and running the show," Rams coach Sean McVay recently said of Stafford. "And his competitiveness, his enjoyment for those moments, his ability to be at his best when his best is required, his ability to elevate his teammates and his overall ownership of what we're trying to get done with the intent, whether that be run or pass game or protection-oriented.

"He's a total 'G,' and he's been 'G.' I think it's just getting more recognized now, but this isn't new to us."

Robinson, who was just named to his second straight Pro Bowl, has emerged as one of the NFL's best and most versatile running backs. He eclipsed 2,000 all-purpose yards in just 15 games while averaging 135.1 total yards per game.

While his favorite running back was LaDainian Tomlinson (a TCU alum), Robinson takes great pride in continuing the tradition of accomplished NFL running backs that came out of Texas -- a list of backs that includes Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, fellow former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams and former Chiefs All-Pro Jamaal Charles. Robinson said those players have helped inspire him in more ways than one.

"It's a blessing, man," he told CBS Sports earlier this year. "Those guys have set up the success of the running back at Texas. So for me to follow it and continue to push it in the NFL, it's been really cool. Getting to talk to them and being around them and letting them be my big brothers and give me advice while I'm on the field.

"I want the guys behind me to do the same thing. I just continue to try to preach goodness into them. And it's pretty special that my whole running back room is in the NFL. It's a blessing to see all those guys continue to keep playing in this league."