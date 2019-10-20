Matthew Stafford breaks Matt Ryan's record, becomes fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 career passing yards
Stafford sets yet another NFL record
In the first half of the Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Matthew Stafford made NFL history.
According to the Lions' public relations staff, Stafford reached 40,000 career passing yards in is his 147th career game played, which is the fewest games needed in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan previously held the record for quickest to 40,000 career passing yards, and it took him just four more games than it did Stafford
Detroit's No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft has been the one constant for the Lions over the past decade. He's had three different head coaches through 10 seasons and has had to deal with quite a bit of turnover when it comes to his offensive playmakers, but he still has gotten the Lions to the postseason three times, ending an 11-year playoff drought in 2011. The Lions are still waiting for their first playoff win since 1991.
Going into Sunday, Stafford had passed for 39,913 yards, 246 touchdowns and 131 interceptions in 146 career games. Stafford holds several other NFL records, including youngest quarterback to throw five or more touchdowns in a single game, first player in NFL history to complete 60% or more of all passes in each game in a season and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season, with eight in 2016. He also owns many franchise records, including most career pass completions made by a Lions quarterback and most career games with 400 passing yards.
Stafford appears to have the Lions on track for another successful season this year. While Detroit has won only two of its first five games, the Lions have been competitive in each matchup and Stafford has been impressive early on. Going into Sunday, he had passed for 1,387 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
