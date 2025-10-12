Matthew Stafford is in elite company when it comes to career passing yards. Stafford, who entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Ravens with the 10th most passing yards in NFL history, moved past Hall of Famer Dan Marino on the all-time list during the first half.

Stafford entered the game with 61,312 career passing yards, the second-most among active quarterbacks. Earlier this season, Stafford became only the 10th quarterback in league history to reach 60,000 career passing yards.

Marino, who is considered as arguably the greatest pure passer in NFL history, retired after the 1999 season as the NFL's all-time career passing leader. Marino also held the NFL single season records for passing yards (5,084) and touchdown passes (48) at the time of his retirement.

NFL career passing leaders







1. Tom Brady 89,214 2. Drew Brees 80,358 3. Peyton Manning 71,940 4. Brett Favre 71,838 5. Ben Roethlisberger 64,088 6. Aaron Rodgers 63,738 7. Philip Rivers 63,440 8. Matt Ryan 62,792 9. Matthew Stafford 61,392 10. Dan Marino 61,361

Earlier this season, Stafford passed Matt Ryan on the all-time career touchdown pass list. His 388 touchdowns is the ninth-highest total in league history. He entered Sunday's game with 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions during the Rams' first five games.

Stafford entered Sunday's game with the most passing yards on the season. Not bad for a 37-year-old quarterback who missed most of training camp after sustaining a back injury during the offseason.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 66.7 YDs 1503 TD 11 INT 2 YD/Att 8.21 View Profile

As far as the Hall of Fame is concerned, Stafford's legacy is a bit complicated. While his career numbers stack up with some of the NFL's other all-time passers, it's fair to point out that Stafford is playing in an era when it is easier to put up big numbers than in previous eras. He also played, and continues to play, in an era with other prolific quarterbacks, which is one of the reasons why he only has two Pro Bowl selections to his credit.

Still, Stafford's career to this point is certainly good enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration one day. When looking at the quarterbacks currently in the Hall of Fame, each one has at least two of the following three things: prolific career numbers, significant individual accolades and at least one iconic, signature moment. Stafford has two of the three.

While his career lacks in individual honors, Stafford is top-10 in both career passing yards and career touchdown passes. He also has a signature moment: his game-winning drive at the end of Super Bowl XLVI that culminated with his game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp.

Stafford will certainly improve his future Hall of Fame case if he and Rams continue to have success this season and for however long he continues to be their quarterback.