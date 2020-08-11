Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: How Matthew Stafford's false positive COVID-19 test will affect the NFL ( 2:19 )

A very troublesome situation occurred last week with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford when he tested positive for COVID-19. That wasn't the end of the story, however, as the team revealed soon after that it was a false positive test. It took less than a week for the NFL to figure out that Stafford didn't have the coronavirus, but in that week, the league created what Stafford's wife Kelly described as a "nightmare" for his family. While his family rode a roller coaster of emotions over the past week, Stafford said on Tuesday that there's actually some good that came from this mix up.

"I'm glad that it happened to me at this point and the league is doing what they can to try and change and make sure it doesn't happen again," Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford also said that the league has changed some of the testing protocols surrounding his false positive so that this situation is more unlikely to occur again. As things previously stood, a player who tested positive had to sit out for at least five days -- even it's a false positive -- and the only way he could return in five days is if he's asymptomatic and tests negative two times following the positive test. According to a recent memo sent to front office members and coaches from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, players who test positive and are asymptomatic are to now undergo two confirmatory nasal tests the following day, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Pro Bowl quarterback brings up a good point, as this could have been a major problem should this false positive have popped up just a day or two before a regular-season game. As John Breech of CBS Sports wrote last week, if Stafford's situation proves anything, it's just how fragile things are going to be this season. Stafford might have been the first false positive, but he certainly won't be the last, and at some point, a player who doesn't have the virus is likely going to miss a game due to a false positive test. It's the harsh reality of the NFL this season, and it's a reality that could have major ramifications on all facets of the NFL, from fantasy to gambling and everything in between.

Other than Stafford having tested negative three consecutive times after testing positive, it's unknown if the Lions had another way of coming to the conclusion that Stafford registered a false positive test. While the NFL has adjusted its protocols to account for these false positives, that does not mean a player won't miss a game during this unprecedented season when they actually do not have COVID-19.