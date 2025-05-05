There was a point during the 2025 NFL offseason when Matthew Stafford appeared open to leaving the Los Angeles Rams. It appears, however, that Stafford plans to play at least two more seasons in Los Angeles after he and the Rams revised his contract that will now pay the 37-year-old quarterback $44 million for the 2025 season and $84 million over the next two years, according to NFL Media.

Stafford's initial contract had him making $58 million over that span, so the former Super Bowl champion is getting a nice pay bump.

Sean McVay, the Rams head coach who won a Super Bowl with Stafford back in 2021, hopes the veteran will remain his signal-caller for at least "a couple more years."

"We have a chance with him every time he's at the switch, and [I] love working with him," McVay told "Mad Dog Sports Radio" this week. "And I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years. ... I think he came out of this season feeling really good physically."

While he is technically under contract with the Rams through the 2026 season, Stafford has given mixed signals regarding his long-term playing future. He openly contemplated retirement after each of the last two seasons, but, prior to the 2024 campaign, Stafford said that he hoped to play for "three or four more seasons," or roughly until age 40.

Either way, McVay is happy to have the former Super Bowl champion under center in Los Angeles, despite the team giving the quarterback permission to discuss prospective contracts with other teams early this offseason.

"[We renewed] the vows," McVay said. "And I think there is kind of a renewal of appreciation for the opportunity to continue to work together. It doesn't [get] lost on me how fortunate I am to be able to work with somebody as special as he is, both mentally, physically, and more importantly what he means with how he moves as a man, and how he positively affects and influences his teammates and people he's around."