The Detroit Lions are breathing a sigh of relief this week as they discovered that star quarterback Matthew Stafford had registered a false positive COVID-19 test. On Saturday, it was reported that the former No. 1 overall pick had become the first starting quarterback to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team later retracted the roster move after it was discovered he was healthy. The Lions released a statement on Tuesday explaining what happened.
"Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster," the Lions said in a statement. "As a result of a False-Positive test result, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."
Stafford's wife, Kelly, said that the past four days have been "somewhat of a nightmare," and shared what her family had gone through in an Instagram post ever since Stafford received his false positive.
From Kelly Stafford. pic.twitter.com/FDvoVELTTv— Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 4, 2020
It is unknown how the Lions came to the conclusion that Stafford received a false positive, but Detroit was quick in placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs also may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.