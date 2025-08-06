The Los Angeles Rams have so far downplayed Matthew Stafford's ongoing absence from training camp. Head coach Sean McVay recently said the quarterback is "progressing well" from back soreness. It turns out the 37-year-old has a little bit more than "soreness," with NFL Media reporting Wednesday the former Super Bowl champion is dealing with an aggravated disc.

Stafford, who also suffered a spinal cord contusion in 2022, has been receiving epidural injections to aid recovery, per NFL Media. Even so, the Rams are hoping the Pro Bowler will be under center for the club's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans, which is one month away. It wouldn't be entirely unusual for Stafford to return at the last minute, as he's done before.

Returning for Week 1 and staying on the field are two different conversations, however. This is still a 37-year-old quarterback who's battled multiple serious injuries over the last half-decade, to the point he openly contemplated retirement.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 3762 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

The Rams aren't wholly unprepared for his potential absence; backup Jimmy Garoppolo is arguably the top No. 2 signal-caller in the NFL, boasting extensive starting experience, including two NFC championship appearances with the San Francisco 49ers.

Would L.A. really enter 2025 with just "Jimmy G" as insurance, given the severity of Stafford's issue? Here are a few other emergency targets the Rams might consider to bolster their quarterback depth chart:

There is little doubt Cousins would rush to be at the helm of Sean McVay's offense, especially with sitting behind Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta being the alternative. It's also not difficult to connect dots between Cousins' style -- a timing-based play-action approach -- and McVay's schematic designs. The two previously worked together in Washington. The holdup, of course, is that the Rams would never trade for Cousins while Stafford is capable of retaking the field. This is a logical, albeit "break glass"-level, scenario.

This name should be plenty familiar to Rams fans. Wolford may be hurting for extensive experience; he's still appeared in just four games over the course of his journeyman career. He's also the guy Sean McVay chose over Jared Goff during the latter's final stretch in Los Angeles, earning two pivotal starts for the Rams while Goff was slumping and banged up in 2020, including a wild card playoff game. He may or may not stick in Jacksonville while competing behind Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens.

Heinicke is the Chargers' most experienced backup for Justin Herbert, but the Bolts added Trey Lance as higher-upside competition this offseason, then watched the former top-three pick headline this month's preseason opener. In other words, Heinicke should be available. He kind of fits the Baker Mayfield bill of being a spunky backyard option for Sean McVay. Thirty career starts, including a playoff run, is a worthwhile resume. He previously worked with current Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone in Atlanta.

This is the one glaring name still unsigned from this year's free agent quarterback class. Wentz stayed in the shadows besides an ugly Week 18 gig as Patrick Mahomes' backup last season. Before his dabble with the Kansas City Chiefs, the one-time Philadelphia Eagles star became a fast favorite of McVay as Stafford's emergency backup in 2023. He even scored three times in a spot start for L.A. to close the year. Yes, he's bounced around. Yes, he's been scattershot. But if the Rams at any point need a bargain rental with some explosive traits, it's hard to think they could do much better than Wentz.