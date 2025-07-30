The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have a timeline in place for the veteran quarterback's return to the field as he deals with back soreness, but don't expect the team to make it public anytime soon. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said there is a "plan in place" for Stafford, but declined to elaborate on when exactly the 37-year-old star will be back.

"At this point, there is a plan in place," McVay said via the AP. "But what I don't want to do is give you guys a date and then, you know, if that does change, then there's assumptions that I would imagine that I would have if I was in your guys' shoes that can lead you to think, 'Oh man, something's really up'. ... So we are week to week with him."

Stafford is missing his second straight week of training camp practices due to the back issue, but McVay has been consistent in his belief that Stafford will be ready when the Rams open the season with the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

"What I don't want to do is set a timetable with you guys, and then, if for whatever reason as we're continuing to gain information, that changes," McVay said. "But what I can say is I feel good about this is the smartest plan for him, and we're very confident that he'll be ready to roll against the Texans, and we'll take it a week at a time."

McVay noted last week that Stafford did not suffer a setback but rather that he should have initially labeled his status as week-to-week. The coach said back soreness is something Stafford has "dealt with before."

Stafford agreed to a restructured contract with the Rams earlier this offseason. The new deal will see Stafford earn $84 million over the next two years, including $44 million in guaranteed money for the 2025 campaign. Stafford threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdown passes during his fourth season with the Rams in 2024.

The 2025 season will be Stafford's 17th in the NFL. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl to cap off the 2021 season.

With Stafford sidelined, the Rams have been leaning on another veteran, 33-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo, who has 64 starts across stints with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Rams, has been leading the first-team offense throughout camp and would take the reins as QB1 if Stafford misses any time.