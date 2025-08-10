Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is moving towards a return. Stafford, who is recovering from a back injury, will resume practice on Monday.

Stafford has been inactive this summer after aggravating a disk in his back. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday that Stafford is recovering well. The star QB threw more than 60 passes without limitations. The team expects Stafford to resume practice next week.

"There were no limitations in terms of the types of throws. Deep, intermediate and short, we were moving the launch point," McVay told reporters, including CBS Sports, at SoFi Stadium. "He felt really good. Looking forward to progressing him back to practice on Monday. But it was a good step in the right direction."

The veteran quarterback has received an epidural shot to help him manage the pain. It was previously said that Stafford was being held out as a maintenance plan to help alleviate some of the discomfort. McVay previously emphasized that Stafford would have been able to play had Saturday's game been a regular-season contest.

The Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-21 in their first game of the NFL preseason with backup QB Stetson Bennett leading the way.