Cooper Kupp is done for at least four games, and maybe more, after the Rams wide receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 10. But his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is on track to return this Sunday after sitting out Los Angeles' loss to the Cardinals. A full participant at Wednesday's practice, Stafford is expected to clear concussion protocol by Friday, according to coach Sean McVay, and resume his starting role for Week 11's matchup with the Saints.

"No question," McVay said of Stafford's readiness, per the Orange County Register. "Obviously, (we listen to) the doctors and then (are) making sure that everybody -- himself, family -- everybody feels good about it, but that's always been the priority is the person, the safety and the health. But if he is fully cleared and he and his family feel good about that, then I know he's chomping at the bit to be out there with his guys."

Stafford did not take the field in the days leading up to the team's Week 10 loss, with backup John Wolford starting in his place. Wolford struggled for much of the contest, throwing 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while battling neck pain from the three sacks and 12 hits he absorbed from the Cardinals. The No. 2 quarterback did not practice Wednesday, meaning third-stringer Bryce Perkins could be in line to serve as Stafford's primary backup against New Orleans, assuming the latter is active.

This isn't the first time Stafford has had to overcome an injury during the Rams' rough 2022 season, opening the year with lingering pain from an offseason elbow procedure. If he's back against the Saints, he'll be without his favorite target, Kupp, as well as potentially starting center Brian Allen, who missed practice to start the week with thumb and knee injuries.