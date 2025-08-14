The main training camp storyline for the Los Angeles Rams centers around a player that hasn't been practicing. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is managing an issue many 37-year-olds can relate to: an aggravated disc in his back.

The most recent development from Rams coach Sean McVay is that Stafford is going to work out this Saturday with the hopes that his back responds better than it did during his last workout, per ESPN.

Stafford was expected to partake in practice on Monday, but did not. The Super Bowl LVI champion threw 68 passes at the team facility last Saturday morning, according to ESPN, and judging from McVay's comments, the veteran quarterback wasn't feeling great in the days that followed.

"We're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said Thursday.

Matthew Stafford's back issue not the only big injury question the Rams are dealing with right now John Breech

McVay previously labeled Stafford as "week-to-week." Whether this is an issue the Rams have to worry about lingering or not, their Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sept. 7 is quickly approaching.

While Stafford may be in the twilight of his career, he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL leading a squad with Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams came just a couple plays away from hosting the NFC Championship game this past season, and Stafford ended the year on an absolute tear. In his final nine games, including playoffs, Stafford threw 15 touchdowns compared to just one interception. His 19-4 record in the months of December, January and February since joining the Rams in 2021 ranks best in the NFL.

With Stafford sidelined, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has been leading the first-team offense while third-year pro Stetson Bennett, most known for winning two national championships at Georgia, takes on an increased role.