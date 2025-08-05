The Los Angeles Rams have expectations of contending again in the NFC West this season, but much of their hope rests on the shoulders -- or, more accurately, the back -- of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has yet to practice in camp due to a back injury, which has raised concerns among Rams fans about the status of their 37-year-old QB. Over the weekend, Sean McVay called him "week-to-week" and noted that while he's making good progress, they're not in a hurry to rush him back on the field.

Adam Schefter echoed that on a recent podcast but offered a bit more insight into Stafford's status and why the Rams aren't panicking as an organization.

"I don't think it's ideal when your quarterback hasn't practiced yet in training camp and it's the first week in August, but, it's my understanding is, it is a total maintenance issue," Schefter said. "Yes, he has had some back discomfort, he's had some pain -- 37 years old -- but they don't want to put him out there, they don't want to put any wear and tear on his body. He knows how the game works. He knows how the offense functions. He knows how his teammates think and operate. So they are intentionally keeping him out in the interest of maintenance, self-preservation and just wise caution. And my understanding is, if the Rams had a game today, Matthew Stafford would be playing, without a question."

The last line is the most encouraging, but given Stafford's history of back issues, most notably a spinal cord contusion that cost him time in the 2022 season, Rams fans will have a hard time not being at least a little concerned about Stafford's health and whether he can make it through the season if he's already in maintenance mode in August.

Kyren Williams contract: Rams star running back gets three-year, $33 million extension Bryan DeArdo

The Rams leaned on a strong running game last year while they dealt with some major receiver injuries, and they signed Kyren Williams to a new $33 million extension Tuesday. He figures to play a prominent role again in alleviating the burden on Stafford, as the better their rushing attack is, the less pressure Stafford will face -- and the better chance he has of navigating the full season.

McVay was non-committal about Stafford making any appearances during the preseason, and we may have to wait until their Sept. 7 opener against Houston to see how Stafford looks in game action.