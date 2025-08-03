As Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has back soreness with limited availability throughout the NFL offseason. Coach Sean McVay gave an injury update on his starter this weekend continuing the messaging that Stafford is "week-to-week."

Giving an overall update, McVay said, "Week-to-week. I wish I could help you out more with that."

The Rams have an Aug. 5 joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys and an Aug. 13 practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. Stafford appears unlikely to go in either session.

"The Cowboys, no. The Cowboys, I would say that's less than likely," McVay said. "With the Chargers, and I know I'm probably irritating you guys, but it truly is a week-to-week thing and what I don't want to do is set a timeline. I know he's making good progress, saw Dr. Watkins again today. Everything is in good shape. But to answer your question, the Cowboys is a no and then we'll see about the Chargers."

The Rams' quarterback room also includes Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. Garoppolo started one game for the Rams in 2024 and has 64 total starts in his career, with a 43-21 record.