Matthew Stafford's trade from the Lions to the Rams has created considerable buzz in an otherwise dormant NFL news weekend as we get ready for Super Bowl LV excitement to ramp up. The trade did not do much on the Lions side of things as far as next year's Super Bowl odds are concerned, but the Rams saw their odds of making it to the 2022 Super Bowl jump up.

Prior to the trade, the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl odds were placed at +1800, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Since the trade, the Rams' odds have moved up to +1300. The Rams, who had previously been in a tie with Seattle at 18-1 for the eighth-best odds, now have the sixth-best odds at reaching next year's Super Bowl. The Chiefs (+550), Packers, (+900), Buccaneers (+1100), Ravens (+1200) and Bills (+1200) have the best odds at reaching Super Bowl LVI. The Rams have the third-highest odds to win the NFC at +650. Only the Packers (+450) and Buccaneers (+500) are bigger favorites in the NFC.

The Lions, who will acquire Jared Goff as part of the trade, did not move from their current +10000 Super Bowl odds at William Hill. That is tied with the Jets and Texans for the worst odds in the NFL. A reason why the Lions did not improve their odds is the fact that a Stafford trade -- or at least a massive Lions rebuild -- was already anticipated. Detroit's two biggest assets gained in the trade -- future first-round picks, sorry Jared Goff -- will not impact the team's odds in 2021. The only draft pick that the Lions can use this year is a third-round pick that was part of the trade.

From a win-loss perspective, the trade moves the Rams' projected 2021 win total from 7.9 to 8.3 wins, according to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh. And while their Super Bowl odds improved from 18-1 to 13-1, the Rams' odds at making the playoffs rose from 58.8% to 67%. The Rams' odds at winning the NFC West is now 36.7%, a 6.1% increase. The Rams finished second in the West with Goff under center in 2020. The Lions' win projection has dipped from 5.2 to 4.9. Consequently, their odds at making the playoffs is now 4.5% after being 6.3% previously.

While the trade did not alter the Lions' Super Bowl chances in Oh's simulations, the Rams are hoping that the acquisition of Stafford can help them get back to the Super Bowl after a two-year absence. In Stafford, the Rams will get a 32-year-old quarterback who recovered well after missing half of the 2019 season with a significant back injury. In 16 games last season, Stafford thew for 4,084 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes. He also threw 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sans the 2019 season, Stafford has been a model of durability. He did not miss a start from 2011-18. During that span, Stafford led the Lions to three postseason appearances. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Stafford has led the NFL in pass attempts twice. His 5,038 passing yards in 2011 was the fourth-highest single-season total in league history at the time.

Stafford will join a division that also includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo. Stafford is joining a Rams offense that in 2020 featured receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson, tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, and running back Cam Akers. Reynolds and Everett are slated to become free agents this offseason, along with running back Malcolm Brown and center Austin Blythe.