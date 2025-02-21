The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another solid season. They won the NFC West with a 10-7 record, came one play away from hosting an NFC Championship game and found the eventual NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Jared Verse. However, the Rams are facing several important issues this offseason which could drastically affect the future.

It appears the Rams are working to move on from former Super Bowl MVP and star wideout Cooper Kupp, but L.A. will also have to make a decision regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran signal-caller technically has two more years remaining on his contract, but there is just $4 million guaranteed of his $49.6 million cap hit. Then, in 2026, there are no guarantees in the contract.

According to NFL Media, the Rams gave his agents permission to contact other teams to figure out what a contract would look like if he were to be traded elsewhere for the 2025 season.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.8 YDs 3762 TD 20 INT 8 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

The Rams will either have to find a way to give their quarterback more guaranteed money, or consider trading him to an interested team and starting over at the most important position in football. That's probably not an attractive option to general manager Les Snead. After all, Stafford helped the Rams win the Super Bowl three years ago, and hasn't exactly shown signs of slowing down. The thing is, you can't rule out the possibility these upcoming negotiations go poorly. Stafford would become one of the most intriguing quarterbacks on the market should the Rams make him available.

Below, we will break down a handful of logical landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick that just turned 37-years-old last week.

The Steelers may be preparing for another reset of their quarterback room, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are looking for new deals. Things aren't exactly peachy in Pittsburgh right now. No one cares that Mike Tomlin hasn't registered a losing season in 18 straight years with the Steelers, because Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. The Steelers have lost six straight postseason matchups, and have allowed at least 28 points in all six of those losses. It's the longest such streak in NFL history!

What's the best option for Pittsburgh at quarterback? Trading up in the draft and hoping Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is the answer? Probably not. Do the Steelers want to enter the bidding war for Sam Darnold, or take a flier on the 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers? Maybe Stafford is the best option -- if he's made available.

Here's an interesting fit. The Giants certainly could select a quarterback at No. 3 overall, but then Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen would be putting their jobs on the line for a rookie. If they are simply not sold on Ward or Sanders, Stafford would be a great option for the Giants. He and Malik Nabers could be a fun duo to watch.

There is also a family connection for Stafford in New York now. ESPN reported Monday that the Giants are hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Chad Hall to be their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Hall is the brother of Stafford's wife, Kelly. If we get to the point where the Rams decide to trade Stafford, he would have a say in his destination. Hall's hiring probably makes the Giants a more attractive landing spot for the Stafford family.

Some view the Raiders as a prime team to trade up for a quarterback, but who really knows? The hiring of Pete Carroll was a relatively surprising one, and could indicate the Raiders are more interested in stabilizing the franchise and laying the groundwork for future success compared to shooting for the stars by trading up the draft board.

While he likely doesn't have many years left, Stafford is still a quarterback that would immediately improve any offense, and it would be pretty sweet to see him team up with another University of Georgia legend in Brock Bowers.

A return to the NFC North? I think what the Vikings decide to do at quarterback this offseason is super fascinating. Many are penciling in Darnold to return in 2025, but what if another semi-stable organization offers him more money? Then, if Darnold leaves, would the Vikings immediately throw J.J. McCarthy into the starting lineup? Maybe. Or they could acquire another veteran.

Stafford and Kevin O'Connell are already familiar with each other, having won a Super Bowl together with the Rams back in 2022. Who wouldn't want to see Stafford close out his NFL career by throwing the rock around to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson? (Maybe Lions fans)

The Titans were the worst team in football last year, so Nashville may not be the most attractive landing spot for Stafford. With that said, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was actually Stafford's quarterbacks coach with the Lions from 2016-17, so the two know each other.

Just because the Titans have the No. 1 overall selection in the draft and need a quarterback doesn't guarantee they will use that pick on Sanders or Ward. It has already been reported that Tennessee is open to trading out of the pick. The Titans will absolutely sign a quarterback in free agency before the draft rolls around. Now, if that's someone like Zach Wilson or someone like Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen.

Or ... just remain with the Rams

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported last week that Stafford is likely to return to L.A. Stafford reportedly believes in the Rams ownership and their ability to field a competitive roster. They were on the doorstep of hosting an NFC Championship game just a few weeks ago.

ESPN's report doesn't change the fact that the Rams will still have to adjust Stafford's contract and find a way to make him happy, but L.A. surely has motivation to keep itself out of quarterback purgatory with the kind of talent it possesses on the defensive side of the ball.