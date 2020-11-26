Matthew Stafford continues to climb up the NFL record books, despite how poor the Detroit Lions have been around him over the years. Stafford has been the franchise quarterback in Detroit for 12 seasons, yet puts up impressive numbers despite the team going just 73-86-1 in his starts. For as depressing as the Lions have been, Stafford has thrived.

In the fourth quarter of Detroit's 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans, Stafford passed Joe Montana on the all-time passing touchdown list with a 14-yard strike to Mohamed Sanu. Stafford threw the 274th touchdown pass of his career, passing Montana for 17th on the all-time list. The touchdown was Stafford's 18th on Thanksgiving Day, tying Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns on the holiday.

Stafford finished 28 of 42 for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 3,000 career yards on Thanksgiving. The Lions quarterback has 3,000 on the nose, 662 ahead of Romo (2,338).

Stafford has the most passing yards through 160 starts in NFL history (43,901), leading Aaron Rodgers (43,027) and Drew Brees (42,831) in that category. His 274 touchdown passes are the eighth most in league history through 160 starts and his 3,803 pass completions are first, 28 ahead of Brees.

The Lions have been brutal through most of Stafford's career, even though he's played well enough to keep them relevant. If the Lions continue to honor Stafford's contract, he'll have three more seasons in Detroit -- and more records to potentially break.